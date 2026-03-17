Russian attack damages energy, port infrastructure in Ukraine's south, governor says

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March 17 - A Russian attack damaged industrial, port and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea overnight, causing disruption to power supplies in separate settlements in the southern part of the region, a local official said on Tuesday.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that fires had been quickly extinguished. He added that no one was hurt in the attack.

Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power, he said.

The mayor of the town of Izmail, Ukraine's biggest port on the Danube which lies across the river from NATO member Romania, said the town came under a "massive" Russian drone attack overnight.

Infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged in the attack, the mayor said on social media.

Romania's defence ministry said on Tuesday it was looking for drone fragments reported to have fallen near the village of Plauru across the Danube river from Ukraine, after a Russian overnight attack. REUTERS