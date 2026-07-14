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Russian army executed hundreds of Ukrainian POWs since 2022, Kyiv says

A UN report from June cited 129 verified executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war, with the organisation sounding the alarm in 2025 over a “marked increase” in cases.

KYIV – In the last message 27-year-old Lyudmyla Dubnytska received from her husband, he told her he was likely about to be captured by Russian forces.

Two days later, she recognised his body in a video on social media of a group of killed Ukrainian troops.

Her partner, Andriy Dubnytsky, is among hundreds of prisoners of war that Kyiv says Russia’s army has executed since invading in 2022.

The exact number is unknown – varying according to different Ukrainian and international sources – but Kyiv alleges the executions reveal a deliberate policy by Moscow.

Dubnytsky was 25 when he was killed in February 2024 as Ukrainian troops retreated from Avdiivka, an epicentre of fighting in eastern Ukraine, which was captured by Russia.

Wounded during an attempt to withdraw, the soldier from the 110th brigade stayed at his position with five comrades, four of whom were also injured.

Despite the dire situation, they were hoping to be evacuated.

W hen he called his wife, Dubnytska, on Feb 15, “he was extremely nervous and was crying”, she told AFP.

To keep their spirits up, the couple vowed to have a son when reunited, a sibling for their young daughter.

Several hours later, he sent her a message saying they would probably be captured. Then, he stopped answering.

A video released by Ukrainian media reveals what likely happened next: fellow fighter Ivan Zhytnyk was video-calling a relative when a Russian soldier ordered him to lay down his arms.

Two days later, Lyudmyla saw a video on Russian social media of five bodies lying in a frozen puddle, stained red by blood.

She recognised the tattoo of a cross on one of the men’s hands: her husband.

‘Sharp increase’ in cases

The 110th brigade confirmed that several troops, including Dubnytsky and Zhytnyk, had been killed, accusing Russian forces of violating an agreement to evacuate them.

Ukrainian prosecutors opened an investigation into the “shooting of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war”.

The incident is not isolated.

Several Ukrainian officials told AFP that Russian troops increased the rate of “executions” starting in 2023.

“This stems from a Russian policy that has effectively encouraged and enabled such crimes, with commanders then issuing orders to that effect,” Andriy Atamantchuk, an official with the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office overseeing the issue of POW executions, told AFP.

The accusations are rejected by Moscow.

A UN report from June cited 129 verified executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war, with the organisation sounding the alarm in 2025 over a “marked increase” in cases.

To date, Kyiv has opened 116 investigations into the killings of 306 Ukrainian servicemen since 2022, Atamantchuk said.

He stressed the total is likely to be far higher.

A Ukrainian intelligence official told AFP they have tracked “more than 900 military personnel” killed in “more than 340” incidents since 2022.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they added this might represent “between 25 per cent and 40 per cent” of such cases.

The sources said a difference in methodology accounts for the variance in numbers.

The prosecutor’s office said it relies on “documented and proven facts”, while intelligence services receive “information more quickly” from front-line units and other sources.

‘Do justice’

The Russian authorities did not reply to an AFP request to comment on the allegations.

Moscow has systematically rejected accusations of war crimes and in turn accuses Kyiv of committing them.

Under the Geneva Conventions, soldiers are considered POWs – and afforded such protections – from the moment they issue a clear surrender.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Wagner paramilitary group – dismantled after its 2023 rebellion – played a role in “setting the tone” for executions with its ranks of ex-prisoners, many convicted of violent crimes.

Ukraine says most often the victims are shot dead.

In 2023, a viral social media video showed a Russian soldier shooting a Ukrainian soldier after he shouted “Glory to Ukraine”.

Ukrainian investigators have also alleged cases of extremely brutal murders – including beheadings – images of which have circulated on Russian social media.

So far, only five Russian soldiers have been convicted in Ukraine – including two in absentia – prosecutor Atamantchuk told AFP.

The complexity of the investigations, due to a lack of access to combat zones, complicates judicial proceedings.

He has not lost hope to some day “do justice” to the families – if only by giving them “the names of those who killed their loved ones”.

For Dubnytska, learning the identity of her husband’s killer would be “senseless”, she said with tears in her eyes.

“I don’t know how that would give me any relief, even if I knew one day who did it.” AFP