Russian-appointed official says child killed, 11 injured in drone attack in Russian-held Kherson region

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May 31 - A Russian-appointed official said a Ukrainian drone struck an apartment building in a Russian-held part of southern Kherson region, killing a child and injuring 11 people.

Vladimir Saldo, Russian-appointed governor of Russian-held parts of Kherson region, wrote on Telegram the strike occurred in the city of Henichesk, on the shore of the Sea of Azov.

In Ukraine, 40,000 people were left without power after a Russian attack on the Chernihiv region on the Russian border, a local energy company said on Telegram, as both sides continue the exchange of strikes since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Talks brokered by the United States on moving toward a peace accord have stalled as Washington has focused on the conflict in Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, said he wanted to press on with talks on securing peace with Russia before the onset of winter to take account of Kyiv's improved strategic position. REUTERS