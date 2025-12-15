Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot designated an extremist organisation by court

Members of Russian activist and artists group Pussy Riot protest in front of the Russian embassy following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Berlin, Germany, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Russian band Pussy Riot has become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russian anti-Kremlin feminist punk band Pussy Riot was designated an extremist organisation by a Moscow court on ‍Dec 15, ​banning its activity inside Russia at ‍the request of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The ruling, announced by Moscow’s ​court ​service, follows a court decision in September that handed down jail sentences of up to 13 years to ‍five of the group’s members in absentia after finding ​them guilty of spreading ⁠lies about the Russian army.

The group’s members, labelled as ‘foreign agents’, by the authorities rejected the charges at the time, saying they were ​politically motivated.

The band, whose members are outside Russia, sprung to global prominence in ‌2012 after being jailed ​for staging a protest against President Vladimir Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow.

The group, which opposes Moscow’s war in Ukraine, has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.

Nadya Tolokonnikova, the group’s founder, who is in ‍the United States and whose arrest the Russian authorities ​are seeking, in November shrugged off the move to designate the ​group as extremist.

“If telling the truth ‌is extremism, then we are happy to be extremists,” she wrote on X. REUTERS

