Russian anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot designated an extremist organisation by court

Russian band Pussy Riot has become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.

MOSCOW - Russian anti-Kremlin feminist punk band Pussy Riot was designated an extremist organisation by a Moscow court on ‍ Dec 15 , ​banning its activity inside Russia at ‍the request of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The ruling, announced by Moscow’s ​court ​service, follows a court decision in September that handed down jail sentences of up to 13 years to ‍five of the group’s members in absentia after finding ​them guilty of spreading ⁠lies about the Russian army.

The group’s members, labelled as ‘foreign agents’, by the authorities rejected the charges at the time, saying they were ​politically motivated.

The band, whose members are outside Russia, sprung to global prominence in ‌2012 after being jailed ​for staging a protest against President Vladimir Putin in a Russian Orthodox cathedral in Moscow.

The group, which opposes Moscow’s war in Ukraine, has since become a symbol of anti-Kremlin protest action.

Nadya Tolokonnikova, the group’s founder, who is in ‍the United States and whose arrest the Russian authorities ​are seeking, in November shrugged off the move to designate the ​group as extremist.

“If telling the truth ‌is extremism, then we are happy to be extremists,” she wrote on X. REUTERS