Russian alleged to have exposed 2016 US hack jailed for 14 years

MOSCOW – A Moscow court sentenced the founder of Russia’s top cybersecurity firm to 14 years in prison for treason on Wednesday.

Ilya Sachkov, 37, who built up Group-IB into a security business that expanded into Europe, Asia and the Middle East, was ordered to serve the sentence at a strict-regime prison colony, state-run Tass news service reported.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison term of 18 years for Sachkov, who was detained in September 2021 and denied wrongdoing.

While the charges against him have never been made public because of secrecy surrounding treason trials in Russia, he was alleged to have given the US government information regarding a hacking team in Moscow’s GRU military intelligence service – dubbed “Fancy Bear” by US cybersecurity companies – and its efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear if those accusations formed part of the official count, and Russian media has reported that the charges relate to a separate incident from 2014.

In an interview with Forbes published in May 2022, Sachkov accused unnamed people whose activities his cybersecurity investigations were “seriously obstructing” of being behind his prosecution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017 suggested that “patriotically minded” Russians could have been involved in hacking during foreign elections, while repeating past denials that Moscow had anything to do with cyberattacks on the campaign of Mrs Hillary Clinton, the Democratic contender defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Mrs Clinton has blamed her defeat partly on Russian interference.

One reason Sachkov may have been targeted is that he provided information to Western agencies about Vladislav Klyushin, the founder of another Russian cybersecurity company with Kremlin ties, three people familiar with the matter said soon after his detention.

Klyushin, who was extradited to the US from Switzerland at the end of 2021, was found guilty in February of insider trading and hacking.

He has a wealth of information relating to the hacking of Democratic Party servers during the 2016 election, and Russia has pushed to include him in prisoner swops with the US, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Kommersant newspaper reported in June that a central witness in the case against Sachkov was Sergei Mikhailov, a former senior official with the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main domestic successor to the Soviet-era KGB. He led investigations into cybercriminals in Russia.

Mikhailov was arrested in Moscow in December 2016, one month after the US presidential election, and charged with treason.

He was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison after a trial in which Sachkov was a key witness for the prosecution, according to Mikhailov’s defence team, which has accused Sachkov of providing false testimony.

Although the official details of that case have not been made public, three people close to Sachkov and Mikhailov said the two men knew and worked with each other for years, including in collaborating with foreign governments.

Both ultimately provided information to Western officials that helped the US prove Russia’s role in the election hacking, the people say. Those findings led the US to sanction top GRU officials and indict 12 of its alleged agents. BLOOMBERG