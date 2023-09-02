Russian airport attacked from own territory, Ukraine says

KYIV - Ukraine’s military intelligence said on Friday that a recent drone attack on an airport in north-western Russia that damaged several transport planes was carried out from within Russian territory.

The claim, falling on the first day of the school year, came as President Vladimir Putin told Russian students that their country was “invincible” and police in Kyiv scrambled to respond to bomb threats in schools.

The attack this week on Pskov airport, around 700km from Ukraine, marked the latest strike on Russian territory since Kyiv vowed in July to “return” the conflict to Moscow.

“The drones used to attack the ‘Kresty’ air base in Pskov were launched from Russia,” Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on social media on Friday.

“Four Russian IL-76 military transport planes were hit as a result of the attack. Two were destroyed and two were seriously damaged,” he added.

Mr Budanov said the aircraft had been used by the defence ministry to transport troops and cargo.

The Kremlin said this week that military experts were working to find out which routes the drones were taking in order “to prevent such situations in the future”.

Asked about Ukrainian claims on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment and instead deferred questions to the defence ministry.

The region of Pskov, which was also targeted by drones in May, is surrounded by Nato members Estonia and Latvia to its west and Belarus to its south.

‘Calm’ urged after bomb scare

Mr Budanov’s comments came hours after Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, the city’s mayor said, a day after a similar attack on the capital.

Russian media reported that air traffic at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports had been temporarily halted.

An uptick in aerial assaults have hit the capital’s financial district, ripped holes in commercial buildings and struck the Kremlin, but officials have dismissed the increase in attacks.

Russia’s defence ministry said early on Saturday its forces had destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones targeting the strategic Crimea bridge which connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

The reports of bomb threats in Ukraine’s capital came as the education ministry said nearly four million students were returning to school.

Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022 had damaged or destroyed thousands of schools.