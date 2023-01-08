Russian airliner on domestic route declares emergency, says Tass

The Boeing 737 airliner declared an emergency while over the Vologda region of Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

MOSCOW - A Russian-operated Boeing 737 airliner declared an emergency on Saturday while on a flight from the Arctic port of Murmansk to Moscow, Tass news agency cited a civil aviation source as saying.

The plane, flying at an altitude of more than 10,000 metres, sent the alert while over the Vologda region.

Murmansk is around 1,500km north of Moscow.

The Tass report did not give any more details or identify the airline.

S7, Russia’s biggest private airline and the country’s second largest carrier overall, offers flights between the two cities. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Jetstar flight makes emergency landing in Japan after bomb threat
Dozens injured as turbulence hits Hawaiian Airlines flight

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top