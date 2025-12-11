Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 11 - Russian air defences shot down 31 drones en ‍route ​to Moscow on Wednesday ‍evening and overnight, the city's mayor ​said.

Sergei ​Sobyanin, writing on his Telegram channel, reported the drones being downed ‍over a period of about 3-1/2 ​hours. One drone ⁠was downed in the afternoon.

Sobyanin said emergency crews were dispatched to examine debris ​on the ground. He gave no indication of ‌any damage or ​injuries.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, said operations had been suspended at all airports in the Moscow area.

Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia's ‍second-largest city, said on Telegram it ​was handling flights diverted from the ​capital.

Several airports in central ‌Russia also suspended arrivals and departures. REUTERS