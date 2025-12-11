Russian air defences shoot down 31 Moscow-bound drones in evening/overnight, mayor says
MOSCOW, Dec 11 - Russian air defences shot down 31 drones en route to Moscow on Wednesday evening and overnight, the city's mayor said.
Sergei Sobyanin, writing on his Telegram channel, reported the drones being downed over a period of about 3-1/2 hours. One drone was downed in the afternoon.
Sobyanin said emergency crews were dispatched to examine debris on the ground. He gave no indication of any damage or injuries.
Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation authority, said operations had been suspended at all airports in the Moscow area.
Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, said on Telegram it was handling flights diverted from the capital.
Several airports in central Russia also suspended arrivals and departures. REUTERS