Russian air defences down 67 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, mayor says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, March 16 - Russian air defence units downed at least 67 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on Monday, according to data published by the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

On Monday morning, Sobyanin had listed 38 drones intercepted on Monday. In a long series of posts on Telegram later in the day, Sobyanin said a further 29 drones had been downed during the day, starting at about 8 a.m. (0500 GMT).

Sobyanin also said that air defence units had shot down around 250 Ukrainian drones approaching Moscow over the previous two days.

In its latest tally, the Russian Defence Ministry said air defence units had downed 59 Ukrainian drones from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. over different parts of the country, including 13 targeting Moscow. REUTERS