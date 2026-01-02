Straitstimes.com header logo

Russian air defences down 29 Moscow-bound drones over 20 hours, mayor says

Jan 1 - Russian air defence units downed a total of 29 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow over a 20-hour New Year period, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Sobyanin issued a long series of posts starting just before midnight (2100 GMT) on New Year's Eve, detailing the downing of drones. Specialist crews were examining fragments from the drones at the sites where they had hit the ground.

Sobyanin made no mention of casualties or damage.

Restrictions were in place on the evening of New Year's Day for two Moscow airports. REUTERS

