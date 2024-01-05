Russian air defences down 10 targets over Belgorod, two injured

A view shows damaged cars in a courtyard of a multi-story apartment building following what local authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in the city of Belgorod, Russia, in this picture published January 5, 2024. Telegram channel of Mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov/Handout via REUTERS
People stand next to damaged cars in a courtyard of a multi-story apartment building following what local authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in the city of Belgorod, Russia, January 5, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a destroyed car in a courtyard of a multi-story apartment building following what local authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in the city of Belgorod, Russia, January 5, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a destroyed car in a courtyard of a multi-story apartment building following what local authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in the city of Belgorod, Russia, January 5, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian air defence systems downed 10 airborne targets late on Thursday over the southern city of Belgorod, with two people injured and some damage to a residence, the regional governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the targets were downed as they approached the city.

Two people were being treated in hospital for injuries. Gladkov said windows were blown out in a multi-storey apartment building and at least 30 cars sustained damage.

Ukraine launched missile and drone attacks on Wednesday on Belgorod region, local officials said. Russia said 25 civilians, including five children, were killed in attacks last weekend. REUTERS

