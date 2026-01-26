Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria, sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pro-Kurdish protesters tear down a border fence as they attempt to cross to the Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli during a demonstration in support of Syrian Kurds and against recent military clashes between the Syrian army and Kurdish forces, in Nusaybin, southeastern Turkey, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Ensar Ozdemir

QAMISHLI, Syria, Jan 26 - Russia is withdrawing forces from an airport in northeastern Syria, moving to end its military presence in a corner of the country where the Damascus government is trying to seize control from Kurdish forces, five Syrian sources said.

Russia has stationed forces at Qamishli airport in the northeast since 2019, a relatively small deployment compared to its air base and a naval facility on Syria's Mediterranean coast, both of which it is expected to maintain.

Government forces under President Ahmed al-Sharaa have taken swathes of northern and eastern Syria from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces this month, as Damascus aims to assert its authority over the entire country.

A fragile ceasefire between the sides was extended on Saturday for 15 days.

Two of the sources said Russian forces had begun a gradual withdrawal from Qamishli airport last week. Some of the forces were expected to move to Russia's Hmeimim air base in western Syria while others would return to Russia, one of the sources said.

Another Syrian security source on Syria's western coast said Russian military vehicles and heavy weaponry had been transported from Qamishli to the Hmeimim military airport over the last two days.

There was no immediate comment from Russia's defence ministry. Russian daily Kommersant reported last week, citing an unnamed Syrian source, that the Syrian government might ask Russian forces to leave the base once it had pushed the Kurds out because "there’s nothing for them (the Russians) to do there".

A Reuters journalist saw Russian flags still flying at Qamishli airport on Monday, where two planes bearing Russian markings were parked on the runway.

Russia, a close ally of Syria's ousted President Bashar al-Assad, has established ties with Sharaa since he seized power some 14 months ago.

Sharaa told Russian President Vladimir Putin last year he would honour all past deals struck between Damascus and Moscow, a pledge suggesting Moscow's two main military bases in Syria are safe. REUTERS