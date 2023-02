MOSCOW - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Friday vowed his country would be victorious in its Ukraine offensive.

He said Moscow was ready to fight until the Polish border to counter “threats”.

“Victory will be achieved,” Mr Medvedev said on Telegram.

“This is why it is so important to reach all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders of the threats against our country as far as possible, even if this is to the borders of Poland.” AFP