Russia will not probe Prigozhin plane crash under international rules: Brazil agency

Portraits of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, group commander, at a makeshift memorial in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Aug 27, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
MOSCOW - Russia informed Brazil's aviation authority that it will not open an investigation into the plane crash that killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin under international rules "at the moment", the Brazilian agency told Reuters on Tuesday.

Prigozhin, two top lieutenants of his Wagner Group and four bodyguards were among 10 people who died when the Brazilian-made Embraer jet crashed north of Moscow last week.

He died two months to the day after staging a brief mutiny against the Russian defence establishment that posed the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule since he rose to power in 1999. REUTERS

