Russia will not intimidate me, says Estonia's Kallas, after Moscow issues arrest warrant

MUNICH - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Feb 18 dismissed a warrant issued by Russia for her arrest, saying it was just an attempt to intimidate her amid speculation she could get a top European Union post.

Once ruled by Moscow but now a member of both the European Union and Nato, Estonia has been a supporter of Kyiv and Ms Kallas has been one of Moscow's most vocal critics since the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Russian police placed her and several other Baltic politicians on a wanted list on Feb 13 for destroying Soviet-era monuments.

"It is meant to intimidate and make me refrain from the decisions that I would otherwise make," Ms Kallas told Reuters, in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"But it's Russia's playbook. It's nothing surprising and we are not afraid."

The Baltic politicians risk being arrested only if they cross the Russian border, otherwise declaring them wanted has no real consequences.

Ms Kallas' high profile in pushing the EU to do more to support Ukraine has led to speculation in Brussels that she could take on a senior role after the next EU parliamentary elections in June, possibly as foreign policy chief.

She said that speculation was also contributing to Russia's aggression towards her.

“It’s hard to be popular,” she said ironically. “The Russians have also seen that, and that’s why they issued the arrest warrant to really emphasise the biggest argument against me, that I am a provocation to Russia.”

When asked whether she was interested in any future European role she said: "We are not there yet. I'm the prime minister of Estonia."

Munitions and bonds

Estonia in 2023 initiated talks to boost European munition supplies to Ukraine, which led to the 27 EU members agreeing to send Kyiv one million rounds of artillery ammunition by March 2024.

The bloc is expected to only meet half the target.

"What it revealed was that we don't have enough, we don't produce enough, and we are not fast enough," she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies at the global security conference on Feb 17 to plug a shortage of weapons that is giving Russian forces the upper hand on the battlefield.