Russia will emerge stronger after mutiny so no need to fret: Foreign Minister Lavrov

MOSCOW - Russia will emerge stronger after a failed mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries so the West need not worry about stability in the world’s biggest nuclear power, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week thanked the army and security forces for averting what he said could have been a civil war.

He has compared the mutiny led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to the chaos that plunged Russia into revolution in 1917.

Asked by Reuters if Russia was stable and if he could give assurances to the world that Russia was not slipping into turmoil, Mr Lavrov said Moscow was not obliged to explain anything or give any assurances to anyone.

“If anyone in the West has any doubts, then that’s your problem,” Mr Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow. “Thank you for your concerns about our national interests, but there is no need.”

“Russia has always emerged more resilient and stronger after any difficulties - and it is hard to call it anything more than difficulties,” he added. “Moreover, we already feel that the process has started.”

The foreign minister also said Moscow had doubts about the adequacy of many Western leaders.

Since a deal was struck last Saturday to end the mutiny, the Kremlin has sought to project calm.

The 70-year-old Putin has been discussing tourism development, meeting crowds in Dagestan, and discussing ideas for economic development.

Many questions remain though. Wagner’s Prigozhin has not been seen in public since last Saturday evening.

Two senior Russian generals involved in the war in Ukraine have not been seen for days either.