Russia warns citizens against travel to Venezuela

Government supporters wave a big Venezuelan flag during a protest against the U.S. seizure of a tanker transporting Venezuelan oil, in Caracas, Venezuela December 13, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

MOSCOW, Jan 5 - Russia on Monday advised its citizens against travelling to Venezuela.

The warning came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States had carried out a strike on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Both the Russian Embassy in Caracas and the Economy Ministry issued similar statements, cautioning Russians against visiting Venezuela "in connection with U.S. armed aggression against Venezuela and the threat of repeated attacks."

The ministry also recommended that Russian tour operators suspend the sale and promotion of trips to the country.

Russia has long maintained close ties with Venezuela, spanning energy cooperation, military links and high-level political contacts, and Moscow has backed Caracas diplomatically for years as both countries seek to deepen trade and investment. REUTERS