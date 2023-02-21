Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia, vows to continue fighting in Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with his country’s year-long war in Ukraine and accused the United States-led Nato military alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation.

He updated Russia’s political and military elite on the war nearly one year to the day since ordering the invasion that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

He said the events leading to Moscow’s “special military operation” on Feb 24, 2022, were forced upon Russia.

“We did everything possible, genuinely everything possible, in order to solve this problem (in Ukraine) by peaceful means. We were patient, we were negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs,” he said from Russia’s Parliament.

Flanked by four Russian tricolour flags, Mr Putin said Russia would “carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us”.

Mr Putin said Western countries, led by the US, were seeking “unlimited power” in world affairs and that Kyiv was speaking to the West about weapon supplies even before the beginning of the invasion.

The President added that Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

The West, he said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions across the world by sowing chaos and war.

“The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense,” Mr Putin said.

“They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly.”

Defeating Russia, the 70-year-old said, was impossible.

Mr Putin said Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, adding that a majority of Russians supported the war.

He warned the West may incite a backlash over money flows to the war that were “not diminishing”.

Mr Putin said: “The more long-range Western systems are being delivered to Ukraine, the farther we will be forced to move the threat from our borders.”