Russia violates Poland's airspace in attack on Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

WARSAW - Russia violated Poland's airspace early on Sunday with a cruise missile launched at targets in western Ukraine, said Polish armed forces.

Russia launched 57 missiles and drones on Ukraine in the early hours, including an attack on Kyiv and the western region of Lviv near the Polish border.

Poland’s armed forces, writing on the social media platform X, said: “On March 24 at 4:23am, there was a violation of Polish airspace by one of the cruise missiles launched overnight by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation.

"The object entered Polish space near the town of Oserdow (Lublin Voivodeship) and stayed there for 39 seconds. During the entire flight, it was observed by military radar systems."

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it would demand explanations from Russia over the airspace violation.

Poland calls on Russia "to stop terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine, end the war and address the country's internal problems", the ministry's spokesman said in a statement. REUTERS