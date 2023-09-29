Russia unveils huge spending hike to battle 'hybrid war'

MOSCOW - Russia said on Thursday that it plans to raise defence spending by almost 70 per cent next year, funnelling massive resources into its Ukraine offensive to fight what it calls a “hybrid war” unleashed by the West.

With Moscow’s “special military operation” now approaching another winter, both sides have been digging deep and procuring weapons from allies in preparation for a protracted conflict.

The announcement came as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg and the defence ministers of Britain and France visited Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied for more air defence systems.

“We need to get through this winter together, to protect our energy infrastructure and people’s lives,” Mr Zelensky told Mr Stoltenberg, warning of a fresh campaign of Russian attacks after last year’s strikes left millions short of water and heating.

Ukraine’s newly appointed defence minister Rustem Umerov, after meeting with his British counterpart, Mr Grant Shapps, said “winter is coming but we are ready”.

Mr Shapps said he was in Kyiv for his first visit to discuss with Mr Zelensky “what he needs to win”.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked for more Western weapons, including longer-range missiles, to help break through Russian positions and launch strikes deep within Russian-controlled territory.

Kyiv began its counter-offensive in June but has acknowledged slow progress.

Moscow’s ‘imperialist delusions’

Mr Stoltenberg accepted that Ukraine’s army was facing “fierce fighting” as it slowly claws back territory from Russian forces, but said Kyiv was gaining ground.

“Every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia loses. Moscow is fighting for imperialist delusions,” he said.

The speed of Ukraine’s advances has raised concerns in some Western countries over Kyiv’s military strategy, but Mr Stoltenberg again vowed that the US-led defence bloc was unwavering in its support.

“Nato will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he told Mr Zelensky, adding that Ukraine is “closer to Nato than ever before.”

Mr Zelensky said it was a “matter of time” before Ukraine joins the alliance.