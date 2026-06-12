Russia unblocks Roblox after widespread child anger

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Roblox was among Russia’s most popular mobile games in early 2025.

MOSCOW – Russia has lifted its ban on the popular gaming platform Roblox, after tens of thousands of children and parents sent letters complaining about the measure.

The platform – which allows users to build their own games and share them with others – was among Russia’s most popular mobile games, tying third with TikTok in usage time among children in early 2025, according to Kaspersky Lab, a Moscow-based global cybersecurity firm.

In a statement published on June 10 , Russia’s digital ministry said Roblox had successfully implemented measures to “protect children, including by launching a mechanism to restrict access to games by age group”.

“Roblox has also committed to continuing to combat the spread of undesirable content on the platform,” the statement added.

Russia banned access to the US-owned platform in December, accusing it of distributing extremist materials and promoting “LGBT propaganda”.

A Roblox spokesperson told AFP at the time that the company was committed to safety and respected “local laws and regulations”.

Ekaterina Mizulina, the head of Russia’s state-sponsored internet censorship watchdog, said in December she had received “63,000 e-mails” from disgruntled schoolchildren and parents commenting on the ban.

“This raises a question: Perhaps it’s time to look for other ways to combat paedophiles and provocateurs who target children online?” she said.

Around 100 million people use Roblox daily, with under-13s accounting for around 40 per cent of its users in 2024 , according to the company.

Roblox has been banned by other countries, including Qatar, Iraq and Turkey, primarily over child safety concerns, while the US states of Texas and Louisiana sued the app for the same reason.

Russia has repeatedly threatened foreign-owned sites with bans, part of what rights advocates say is a broader attempt by the authorities to control and monitor internet use.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 11 that Roblox’s unblocking in Russia “shows that all services can return if they comply with the law”, in comments to the state TASS news agency. AFP