Russia, Ukraine sit for tense talks on thorny territorial issue

A resident walks next to an apartment building hit by a Russian air strike in Kramatorsk, in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

KYIV/MOSCOW - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Jan 23 to tackle the vital issue of territory, with no sign of a compromise, as Russian attacks plunged Ukraine into its deepest energy crisis of the four-year war.

Kyiv is under mounting US pressure to reach a peace deal in the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede its entire eastern industrial area of Donbas before it stops fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the territorial dispute would be a top priority of the talks in the United Arab Emirates.

“The question of Donbas is key. It will be discussed how the three sides... see this in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow,” he told reporters in a WhatsApp chat a day after talks with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos that yielded no immediate results.

The negotiations in the Gulf are expected to continue on the morning of Jan 24, Mr Zelensky’s aide said.

The talks unfold against a backdrop of intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system that have cut power and heating to major cities like Kyiv, as temperatures hover well below freezing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine surrender the 20 per cent it still holds of the Donetsk region of the Donbas - about 5,000 sq km - has proven a major stumbling block to a breakthrough deal.

Mr Zelensky refuses to give up land that Russia has not been able to capture in four years of grinding, attritional warfare.

Polls show little appetite among Ukrainians for territorial concessions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Jan 23 that Russia’s insistence on Ukraine yielding the Donbas was “a very important condition”.

A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters that Moscow considers a so-called “Anchorage formula”, which Moscow said was agreed between Mr Trump and Mr Putin at a summit in August 2025, to mean Russia controlling all of Donbas and freezing the current front lines elsewhere in Ukraine’s east and south.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow said in 2022 it was annexing after referendums rejected by Kyiv and Western nations as bogus. Most countries recognise Donetsk as part of Ukraine.

As the Jan 23 talks proceeded, the head of Ukraine’s top private power producer, Mr Maxim Timchenko, told Reuters that Ukraine needs a ceasefire that halts attacks on energy, saying the situation was nearing a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

Kyiv’s energy minister said on Jan 22 that Ukraine’s power grid had endured its most difficult day since a widespread blackout in November 2022, when Russia first began bombing energy infrastructure.

Volunteers of US-based food charity World Central Kitchen distributing a hot meal on Jan 22 to residents in Kyiv, which has been left without electricity and water due to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector. PHOTO: AFP

Security guarantees agreed

Mr Zelenskiy said on Jan 22 in Davos that the Abu Dhabi talks would be the first trilateral meetings involving Ukrainian and Russian envoys and US mediators since the war began.

In 2025, Russian and Ukrainian delegations had their first face-to-face meeting since 2022 when they met in Istanbul. A top Ukrainian military intelligence officer also had talks with US and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi in November.

Ukraine has sought robust security guarantees from Western allies in the event of a peace deal to prevent Russia, which has shown little interest in ending the war, from invading again.

Mr Zelensky also told reporters that a deal on US security guarantees for Kyiv was ready, and that he was only waiting on Mr Trump for a specific date and place to sign it.

For its part, Russia has floated the idea of using the bulk of nearly US$5 billion (S$6.3 billion) of Russian assets frozen in the United States to fund a recovery of Russian-occupied territory inside Ukraine. Ukraine, backed by European allies, demands that Russia pay it reparations.

Asked about Russia’s idea, Mr Zelensky dismissed it as “nonsense”.

Russia says it wants a diplomatic solution but will keep working to achieve its goals by military means as long as a negotiated solution remains elusive. REUTERS