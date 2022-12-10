Russia trying to get hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran, says Britain

UNITED NATIONS - Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons from Iran, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, and offering Teheran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return, Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Friday.

Since August, Iran has transferred hundreds of drones - also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - to Russia, which had used them to “kill civilians and illegally target civilian infrastructure” in Ukraine, Ms Woodward said.

“Russia is now attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles,” Ms Woodward told reporters.

“In return, Russia is offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support. We’re concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, which will allow Iran to strengthen their weapons capability,” she said.

She also said that Britain was “almost certain that Russia is seeking to source weaponry from North Korea (and) other heavily sanctioned states, as their own stocks palpably dwindle.”

The Iranian, North Korean and Russian missions to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran last month acknowledged that it had supplied Moscow with drones, but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine.

Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters in October.