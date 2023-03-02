Russia tries to close ring on Bakhmut as Ukrainians mount 'furious resistance'

NEAR CHASIV YAR, Ukraine - Russian forces carried out relentless attacks on Bakhmut on Wednesday, trying to encircle and storm the small eastern Ukrainian city and claim their first major prize for more than half a year after some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of throwing waves of men into battle in Bakhmut with no regard for their lives, and said the fighting was “most difficult” but the city’s defence essential.

“The enemy continues to advance. The assault on the city of Bakhmut continues,” the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

The leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said the Ukrainians were putting up “furious resistance” trying to hold the city at all costs.

Russia also said it had repelled a massive drone attack on Crimea, the peninsula its forces seized from Ukraine and claimed to annex in 2014. On Tuesday, Moscow accused Kyiv of launching a series of drone strikes on targets in Russia itself.

Reuters was able to reach Bakhmut from the west on Monday - proof the city was not yet surrounded despite Russian forces pressing from north and south to close the last access routes.

Flames and smoke rose into the sky from blazing buildings. Constant gunfire and explosions rang out into the sky. Ukrainian armoured vehicles roared through the streets, while stray dogs wandered amid the mud and debris.

A Ukrainian soldier said in a video he posted on Wednesday on messaging app Telegram that it was “a bit calmer” in Bakhmut.

“We (have) silenced the enemy a bit...There’s a gunfight on the outskirts. A few explosions, shells flying,” serviceman and vlogger Andrii Babychev said, blasts reverberating behind him.

“But we are standing in Bakhmut. Nobody plans to withdraw anywhere at the moment. We’re standing. Bakhmut is Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!” he said.

Reuters was able to confirm the location as Bakhmut from the look of the buildings in the video, which matched file pictures, though not that the video was filmed on Wednesday.

Only a few thousand residents remain inside the ruined city from a pre-war population of around 70,000.