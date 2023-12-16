Russia to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024: Interfax news agency

An intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with the nuclear-capable \"Avangard\" hypersonic glide vehicle is lifted to its launch silo in Orenburg region, Russia, in this image taken from a video released on November 16, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
40 min ago

MOSCOW - Russia plans to test launch seven intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2024, Sergei Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces has said, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

Russia gave the United States at least 24 hours notice of such launches and Washington afforded Moscow the same courtesy, Interfax cited Karakayev as telling the Russia's army's official Red Star newspaper.

Russia and the United States possess the world's biggest nuclear arsenals. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top