Russia to restrict use of Twitter over failure to remove banned content

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia's communications watchdog said on Wednesday (March 10) it had restricted the use of Twitter in the country by moving to slow down the speed of the service after it was accused of failing to remove banned content from its website.

Roskomnadzor threatened to block the service completely and said there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on it as of Wednesday.

Twitter, like other US social media, is used widely inside Russia by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny whose jailing last month prompted nationwide protests.

“The slowing down will be applied on a 100 per cent of mobile devices and on 50 per cent of non-mobile devices,” the regulator said in a statement on its website.

“If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued in line with the response regulations (all the way to blocking),” it said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Russian authorities have previously sued five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, with the cases opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Twitter, Google and Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles (S$72,800), and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram.

Last December, parliament’s lower house backed big new fines on platforms that fail to delete banned content and another bill that would allow them to be restricted if they “discriminate” against Russian media.