Russia to import petrol by sea as shortage looms, sources say

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Flames and smoke rise from a facility at an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack, in Moscow, Russia, on June 16.

MOSCOW – Russia is set to import fuel by sea in June as it seeks to manage a petrol shortage following extensive drone attacks on its refineries, four industry sources said.

In a rare move for one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and refined products, Russia is expected to receive a cargo of petrol via one of its western ports in June, the sources said.

It will be shipped from Asia, one source said, without providing details on volumes or suppliers.

Russia considered importing fuel by sea in 2025 , another source said, but ultimately domestic supply was sufficient.

But supplies in 2026 have been constrained by months of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, pipelines and fuel storage facilities as it has sought to curb Moscow’s ability to finance its war effort.

The most recent attacks include on the TANECO refinery and the Moscow refinery, which led to the suspension of processing at both plants.

Fuel shortages in Russia have been reported by the media in around a dozen regions, according to data compiled by Reuters. Russian-held Crimea and two regions in Siberia have officially confirmed the shortages.

The government announced a ban on petrol exports for producers of the fuel until the end of July, helping to maximise supplies needed over the summer months when driving demand is high.

Moscow has also imported fuel from neighbouring Belarus to address shortages and has in the past sought small volumes from Kazakhstan. However, neither country has sufficient spare capacity to support Russia in the event of a deeper supply crisis, the sources added.

One of them said seaborne imports could also be only a temporary measure and were unlikely to provide significant volumes because of logistical issues and high prices.

The sources asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

Russia’s Energy Ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

According to industry sources, the country exported ⁠nearly ​5 million metric tonnes ​of petrol in 2025 , or about 117,000 barrels per day. REUTERS