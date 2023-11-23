Russia throwing 'waves' of men in battle for key front-line city in Ukraine

NEAR AVDIIVKA, Ukraine - Russia is throwing “waves” of soldiers towards the embattled Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, suffering massive losses in their attempt to capture strategically important territory on the eastern front lines, Ukrainian soldiers say.

Sitting in an indent – surrounded on almost three sides by Russian forces – Avdiivka has become a symbol of a grinding war in which neither side has made a decisive breakthrough in more than a year.

But despite having suffered steady losses in troops and equipment, Russia was showing no signs of abandoning its attempt to capture the former coal hub in Ukraine’s industrial east.

“The fields are just littered with corpses,” Oleksandr, a deputy of a Ukrainian battalion in the 47th mechanised brigade, told AFP.

“They are trying to exhaust our lines with constant waves of attacks,” he said, without providing his full name for security reasons.

The city has been destroyed by relentless Russian artillery and aerial bombardments in some of the most intense fighting of the 21-month war.

But around 1,500 of the 30,000 pre-war residents have remained – mainly pensioners living in their basements and relying on special food convoys to bring in supplies.

The city briefly fell to Russian-backed separatists in 2014, and Ukraine has spent the last nine years building defences and trenches to protect the city.

Fortifications to the south lie just 5km north of Donetsk, the Russian-controlled capital of one of four regions Moscow claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

‘Zombies’

Throwing huge numbers of soldiers towards the city marks a change in Russia’s tactics in the battle for Avdiivka.

In October, Moscow launched a massive attack to try to encircle Avdiivka with hundreds of armoured vehicles.

“Columns of tanks and armoured personnel carriers were advancing,” said a 29-year old drone operator who gave his call-sign as “Trauma”.

“But they fell into minefields, were hit by drones and anti-tank missiles.”

A Western official said the Russian army lost more than 200 armoured vehicles in that failed attack.