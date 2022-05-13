Russia threatens retaliation as Finland seeks to join Nato

Finland's announcement yesterday that it will seek membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) over the invasion of Ukraine has attracted a warning from Russia of a "military-technical" response to what the Kremlin called a threat.

The historic policy shift by Helsinki comes after decades of a non-aligned Finnish stance towards the West and its eastern neighbour, and is likely to prompt Sweden to follow suit - an expansion of the Nato military alliance that Russia had hoped to prevent by going to war with Ukraine in the first place.

"Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay," President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement. "We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

The proposal is set to be debated by Finland's Parliament next Monday, with a majority of lawmakers signalling their support.

In what appears to be synchronised action by the Nordic states, Sweden's government will on Sunday deliberate over whether to overturn the country's traditional neutral stance. Should the proposal garner enough support - a likely outcome on the back of record levels of public approval for joining Nato - Sweden is likely to make a formal application to join the alliance.

A primary concern of both countries during the application process - which could take up to 12 months - is the possibility of Russian aggression. But with Finland reaching a security pact with Britain on Wednesday and top US lawmakers yesterday promising quick action to back the bid, those fears have been largely assuaged.

Russia's Foreign Ministry signalled that Moscow viewed the Finnish announcement seriously.

"Finland joining Nato is a radical change in the country's foreign policy," it said in a statement.

"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop threats to its national security arising."

The ministry accused Nato of seeking to create "another flank for the military threat to our country".

"Helsinki should be aware of its responsibility and the consequences of such a move," it said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The expansion of Nato and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure."

Asked what Russia's response would be, Mr Peskov said: "Everything will depend on how this process takes place, how far the military infrastructure will move towards our borders."

He added: "This cannot fail to arouse our regret, and is a reason for corresponding symmetrical responses on our side."

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that the accession process for Finland would be "smooth and swift".

"This is a sovereign decision by Finland, which Nato fully respects," he said. "Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into Nato."

Other countries celebrated Finland's move, among them Ukraine, whose president, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke to Mr Niinisto after the announcement.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: "Finland decided to join the alliance. Nato is about to get stronger. Baltics about to get safer."

Brigadier-General Enno Mots, head of the Estonian Defence Forces, said the most important addition to Nato's defence plans is "awareness of maritime and airspace".

"We will have a common picture, we will have our warning time reduced," he said.