Russia the biggest loser in Azerbaijan-Armenia clash; Azeri, Turkish backers are now region’s masters

LONDON – Russia was instrumental in brokering a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which earlier this week threatened to flare up into another substantial all-out war on Europe’s south-eastern edges.

The Russians, who have approximately 12,000 troops deployed in the region, are also helping with the peace negotiations between the two warring parties.

Yet despite its high-profile involvement, Russia remains the biggest loser from the current flare-up since the clash between Azerbaijan and Armenia indicates just how weakened the Russians are due to their botched military invasion of Ukraine.

The ancient nations of Armenia and Azerbaijan regained their independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, but they remained locked in confrontation ever since.

The confrontation between the two neighbours centres on the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked mountainous region of Azerbaijan, home to around 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Even before the Soviet Union disintegrated, the Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh declared secession from Azerbaijan. Although the international community never recognised this, Nagorno-Karabakh functioned as a de facto independent state over the past three decades, openly supported by Armenia.

Like other so-called “frozen conflicts” in the former Soviet space, the dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh lasted so long because this suited Russia since it allowed Russian leaders to maintain their influence in the region.

Until recently, Armenia was backed to the hilt by Russia, and the Russians also retained critical military bases in the country.

So, although Azerbaijan, blessed with significant oil and natural gas reserves, was far more prosperous than Armenia, it could do little to regain control of its entire territory.

Over the past 30 years, Armenian separatists – with Russia’s tacit backing – refused any compromise with Azerbaijan and increased their occupation of Azeri territory.

However, Turkey’s decision to enter the fray changed the strategic balance. The Azeris are close to the Turks in ethnicity and language, so the entire Turkish political spectrum supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to train and equip Azerbaijan’s military.

Mr Erdogan’s strategy was spectacularly successful.

In lightning strikes in 2020, a reformed and revitalised Azeri military inflicted serious blows on Armenia without attracting any reaction from the Russians, who were then distracted by their military deployments in neighbouring Syria and their growing confrontation with the West.