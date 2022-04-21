Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world

LONDON (REUTERS) - Russia said on Wednesday (April 20) it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would make Moscow's enemies stop and think.

Mr Putin was shown on TV being told by the military that the long-awaited Sarmat missile had been test-launched for the first time from Plesetsk in north-west Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000km away.

The test of the Sarmat, under development for years, did not surprise the West, but came at a moment of extreme geopolitical tension. Russia has yet to capture any major cities since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Ukraine’s defence ministry was not immediately available for comment

"The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Mr Putin said.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country."

Announcing the invasion eight weeks ago, Mr Putin made a pointed reference to Russia’s nuclear forces and warned the West that any attempt to get in its way "will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history."

Days later, he ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday the Sarmat was fired from a silo launcher at 3.12pm Moscow time (8.12pm Singapore time)

Russia's nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new missile "in the autumn of this year" once testing is complete, Tass quoted Dr Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, as saying on Wednesday.

Mr Jack Watling of the Rusi think-tank in London said there was an element of posturing and symbolism involved, eight weeks into the war in Ukraine and less than three weeks before the annual Victory Day parade where Russia shows off its latest weapons.

"The timing of the test reflects the Russians wanting to have something to show as a technological achievement in the lead-up to Victory Day, at a time when a lot of their technology has not delivered the results they would have liked," he said.