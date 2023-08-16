Russia tests digital rouble in bid to bypass sanctions over its war in Ukraine

MOSCOW - Russia began testing its new digital rouble with consumers on Tuesday, in the hope blockchain technology will help it evade sanctions and tighten control over its citizens.

The testing phase comes as the rouble lingers at its lowest level against the dollar since March 2022, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

While Moscow has been mulling the idea of creating a digital currency for years, development of the digital rouble took off after Western sanctions blocked Russia from parts of the global banking system.

Russia joins 20 other countries worldwide that have entered the pilot stage of launching a digital currency, according to a tally from the Atlantic Council think-tank.

Moscow’s aim is clear: to make its financial system more flexible and limit the impact of international restrictions.

“It will enhance Russia’s ability to evade sanctions,” said Mr Mikkel Morch, founder of crypto-focused investment fund ARK36.

He said the move will allow Russia to avoid banks where it faces restrictions, and that the blockchain is “much less easy to sanction and attack”.

Most Russian banks have been banned from the main system used for international transactions, pushing Moscow to look for other ways to de-dollarise.

The creation of the digital currency, Mr Morch said, is “part of a geopolitical war between pro-dollar countries and anti-dollar countries”, in which the latter are trying to rid themselves of the US currency for trading.

‘Total control’

In October 2020, the Russian central bank said it wanted a digital rouble “to make payments secure, protected, fast, convenient, and accessible for any individual anywhere across Russia”.

Mr Morch said, however, that digitising the rouble would give authorities “immense control” over Russians.

It could be used as “the ultimate social control tool”, he warned, giving the government the power to issue fines or freeze assets with “the click of a button”.