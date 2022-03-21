Russia tells US envoy ties close to rupture after Biden's comments

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (March 21) it had summoned US Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

Mr Biden said last week that Mr Putin is a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"Such statements from the American President, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin earlier described the comments as "personal insults" against Mr Putin.

The ministry also told Mr Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a "decisive and firm response".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.