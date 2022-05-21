Russia targets Ukraine's last link to besieged east

BAKHMUTSKE, Ukraine (AFP) - The wounded coal miner peered through his shrapnel-splayed windshield and tried to ignore the flopping noises coming from his blown tyres as he drove along Ukraine's last link with the besieged east.

The cars around him had just screeched to a halt because of a sudden burst of fire from somewhere in the overhanging forest.

But Sergiy Tokarev seemed impervious to the danger after being shelled on his way back to the frontline village of Zolote to rescue his stranded neighbours.

The 60-year-old ended up turning his van around and spending the night on an open road that has turned into the latest target of Russian forces advancing from the east.

White smoke from burning fields shrouded the debris of charred buildings smouldering behind him.

Tokarev glanced out his window and grumbled about the headache he will have finding new tyres nearly three months into Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

"There are grandmothers and grandfathers stranded back there," he said, edging his van down the road at a crawl.

His dented and screeching wheel rims looked long past the point at which they should have fallen off.

His right thigh was bandaged after being grazed by shrapnel that came flying at him on the outskirts of his hometown.

"If I am fated to die here, I will die here," the coal miner shrugged.

"But if not, I will keep pulling people out."

'They are here'

A bumpy road running through fields filled with sunflowers and hamlets has turned into one of the most important fronts of the entire war.

Ukraine's outgunned forces have been trying to keep the Russians from encircling the once-bustling cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk at the road's northeastern end.

The two ruined coal and chemical manufacturing centres form the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the smaller of the two regions comprising the Donbas war zone.

The road slowly pursued by Tokarev in his battered van has become the last means for Ukraine to send in reinforcements - and for rescuers to pull stranded civilians out.

Russia is now trying and cut it off about 50km south-west of Lysychansk by first pounding it with artillery and then moving in with force.

Ruffled mounds of black earth expose spots where Russian shells have smashed into sides of the two-lane route.

Lightly armed Ukrainian soldiers try to shield themselves in dune-like reinforcements erected in ditches and ravines.

Buildings housing troops and equipment burn from precision strikes launched from invisible positions.

"They have reached us," a soldier who uses the nom de guerre Tadzhik said near the twisted body of one of his fallen comrades in arms.

"We can't see them but they are here."

Last road out

The road's importance could not be greater for construction worker Dmytro Mosur.

The 32-year-old had his twin toddlers in his arms and tears in his eyes after losing his wife in one of the ceaseless shellings engulfing Severodonetsk.

He now stood on an exposed square in Lysychansk waiting to learn if rumours that rescuers could take him and his daughters out to safer ground were true.

"I thought something like this might happen," Mosur said of the day his wife died after briefly leaving her bunker to cook a meal over an open flame in the yard.