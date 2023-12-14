Russia targets Kyiv after Putin's Ukraine 'victory' pledge

On Dec 12, 53 people were injured by a salvo of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, the heaviest on the capital in months. PHOTO: NYTIMES
KYIV - Air raid sirens and loud explosions rang out over Kyiv on Dec 14, moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a press conference during which he vowed “victory” over Ukraine.

AFP journalists in the city said two blasts had echoed over Kyiv.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that several Russian missiles had also targeted the western town of Starokostiantyniv, where Ukraine has a military airfield.

Starokostiantyniv’s Khmelnytskyi region has been repeatedly targeted by Russian attacks during the nearly two-year war.

“A missile hit the Khmelnytskyi region,” Mr Ignat said, without specifying whether the town itself or its airfield had been hit.

The air strikes came moments after Mr Putin concluded a four-hour press conference during which he pledged to ensure the “denazification and demilitarisation” of Ukraine, pledging: “I am sure that victory will be ours”.

