Russia takes up positions in Ukraine town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, local police chief says

A local resident evacuates to Kharkiv due to Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/ File Photo
Vovchansk area residents, who fled due to Russian military strikes, wait at an evacuation centre compound, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/ File Photo
Updated
May 15, 2024, 04:18 PM
Published
May 15, 2024, 04:17 PM

KYIV - Russian forces were establishing positions inside the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Wednesday and fighting there was intense, the local police chief said.

The capture of the town 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the border would be Russia's most significant gain since it launched an incursion into the Kharkiv region on Friday, opening a new front and forcing Kyiv to rush in reinforcements.

"The situation is extremely difficult. The enemy is taking positions on the streets of the town of Vovchansk," Oleksiy Kharkivskiy, Vovchansk's patrol police chief, said on Facebook.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday its forces pulled back to "more advantageous" positions in two areas of the Kharkiv region, including the Vovchansk area.

It cited "a consequence of enemy fire and storming action" and said the decision was taken "to preserve the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top