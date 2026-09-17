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Russia strikes Ukraine's Kyiv, injures three in Odesa, officials say

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike as smoke rises around, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Sept 17 - Russian air strikes damaged buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and injured three in the Black Sea port city of Odesa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Debris fell on warehouse facilities and near a petrol station, now a frequent target of Russian attacks, in Kyiv, among other locations, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, a Reuters witness said.

Three people, including a child, were injured as Russia hit a 19-storey apartment building in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, authorities there said on Telegram. REUTERS