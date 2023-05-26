Russia strikes Ukraine medical facility, blames Kyiv for border attacks

KYIV - Russian missiles hit a medical clinic in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Russia blamed Ukraine for dozens of strikes on its southern Belgorod region.

The regional governor in Belgorod said the Ukrainian military was responsible for dozens of artillery, mortar and drone attacks across the territory.

In Ukraine, a video distributed by officials showed a blaze ripping through a two-storey building in Dnipro after an attack that regional officials said had left some 15 people injured, including two children.

“We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible. Because our time is our people. And our people are the most precious thing in Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement.

Local media posted video footage of rescuers helping people with blood on their faces escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Mr Sergiy Lysak, wrote earlier on Telegram that the Dnipropetrovsk region was “massively attacked” overnight “with rockets and drones”.

Russian forces earlier this week targeted Dnipro in a late night strike with 16 missiles and 20 attack drones.

The industrial hub, which had nearly one million inhabitants before the war, lies around 125km from the current front line.

A Russian strike on a residential building in Dnipro in January left more than 45 people killed and injured dozens more.

The announcement of the attack on Dnipro came as the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Mr Vyacheslav Gladkov, said at least five districts of his region had been repeatedly hit by Ukrainian forces over the last 24 hours.

Five districts had been attack by drones, mortars and artillery and the village of Kozinka was struck more than 130 times, he said.

The claims of fresh strikes in the southern Belgorod region come days after an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine claimed by two armed groups, with Russia using its air force and artillery to push back the fighters.

Russia’s Defence Ministry vowed an “extremely harsh” response to any further attacks on its soil.

The apparent exchange of artillery and missile fire reported on Friday came one day after Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Russia had begun the transfer of nuclear weapons to his country.

The Kremlin on Friday however stopped short of confirming the transfer had begun, saying only Russia’s neighbour and ally was seeing “aggressive statements” from neighbouring countries.