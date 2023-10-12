Russia strikes grain facilities in south Ukraine, pounds Avdiivka in east

KYIV – Russia pounded port and grain facilities in southern Ukraine on Thursday and launched new attacks on the eastern town of Avdiivka in one of its biggest offensive operations in months.

Underlining the intensity and importance of the assault on Avdiivka, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground.

Ukraine’s military said it repelled more than 10 Russian attacks near the town.

The military said Moscow’s forces have redirected a lot of troops and equipment to Avdiivka, hitting back more than four months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south that has encountered stiff Russian resistance.

“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” Mr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app alongside photos of Ukrainian troops and of Avdiivka’s entrance sign.

Avdiivka is home to a big coking plant in the south-west of the Donetsk region and lies just north-west of the Russian-held city of Donetsk. It has become a symbol of resistance since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and has helped ensure Moscow could not gain full control of a region it says it has annexed.

Russia has also intensified air strikes on Danube River ports in the southern Odessa region that have become Kyiv’s main route for food exports since Moscow quit a deal allowing shipments via the Black Sea in July.

In the latest attack, a military spokeswoman said a grain storage facility was hit in Odessa.

Ukraine fears Russia will also intensify attacks on power infrastructure as winter sets in, as it did last winter, and Mr Zelensky met Nato leaders on Wednesday as part of efforts to secure more air defences.

He won assurances that military aid would continue even as Western attention turns to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Major assault

After months of besieging Avdiivka, Russian forces began their assault on the town this week.

It is one of the few big offensives Moscow has launched in months as its troops focus on holding back Kyiv’s counteroffensive, which has made slow progress through vast Russian minefields and heavily fortified trenches.

Mr Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for Ukraine’s southern group of forces, said Russia saw Avdiivka as an opportunity to win a significant victory and “turn the tide of fighting”.