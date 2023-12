Eight wounded as Russia strikes civilian targets in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine - A Russian attack on central Kharkiv on Dec 30 injured eight people, striking a medical institution, apartment buildings and other civilian sites, the regional governor said.

"Doctors are providing assistance to eight victims at this moment, all of them hospitalised," said Mr Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv," he said, adding that "exclusively civilian infrastructure" had been affected.

This included "a medical institution, multi-apartment residential buildings, shops and other public places, (and) transportation", he said.

Local Telegram channels carried images of damage to the Kharkiv Palace Hotel in the centre of the city.

Mayor Ihor Terehov said the Russian attack caused "serious damage" and a fire at a residential building, and that information about casualties was being gathered.

Mr Synehubov said Russia had carried out six strikes.

"In particular, they hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure," he said, in a Telegram post. REUTERS