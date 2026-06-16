Russia slashes fuel quality rules to stave off shortages, Kommersant reports

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A petrol pump nozzle fills the tank of a car at a fuel station of Neftmagistral company in Moscow, Russia, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, June 15 - Russia is allowing some oil refineries to produce fuel with lower environmental specifications for the domestic market, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, as Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies.

The number of drone strikes on Russian refineries has doubled since the start of 2026, leading to full or partial shutdown of oil processing and a decline in production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, according to official data, social media, and Reuters calculations.

Citing a source, Kommersant said the authorities sought last autumn to avert future fuel shortages by relaxing rules for certain refineries to allow them to sell gasoline and diesel domestically with higher levels of sulphur and other pollutants. The measure was extended on May 1, the source said.

Under the eased requirements, gasoline can contain up to 150 parts per million of sulphur, around 15 times the maximum permitted in Europe, China, and India. They also allow a higher share of aromatic hydrocarbons, toxic compounds linked to health issues.

Reuters could not find official documents on the changes.

So far, there have only been isolated cases of refineries producing fuel to the lower specifications, market sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, fuel supply disruptions have been reported by the media and on social media in around a dozen Russian regions, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Wholesale lots of AI-95 gasoline and diesel fuel on the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange rose 10% in the first half of June, and exchange prices are still far from stabilising, traders said.

On Monday, authorities in the Udmurtia region east of Moscow said temporary limits would be in force on AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline at stations operated by Tatneft from June 12.

Long lines of cars waited to refuel at a gas station in Sevastopol city on Monday.

One driver in the queue doubted things would improve while the war lasted. "How can it be solved, how? Only if the special military operation ends," said Alyona, who gave only her first name. REUTERS