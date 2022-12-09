Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift

NEAR BAKHMUT, Ukraine - Russian forces shelled the entire front line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials said, part of what appears to be the Kremlin’s scaled-back ambition to secure only the bulk of lands it has claimed.

The fiercest fighting was near the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the region’s governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a television interview. Artillery slammed into the town of Toretsk south-west of Bakhmut, killing one civilian and damaging 12 buildings, Mr Kyrylenko said.

“The entire front line is being shelled,” he said, adding that Russian troops are also trying to advance near Lyman.

It was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November, one of a number of setbacks suffered by Russia since invading its neighbour in February.

In Bakhmut and other parts of the Donetsk region that neighbours Luhansk province, Ukrainian forces countered with barrages from rocket launchers, a Reuters witness said.

Ukraine’s military command said Russian artillery attacked civilian infrastructure in the towns of Kupiansk and Zolochiv in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv, and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region. Ukrainian anti-aircraft units downed several of the missiles trained on Kharkiv region on Thursday evening, governor Oleh Synehubov said on a messaging app.

“The Russians have intensified their efforts in Donetsk and Luhansk,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video post.

“They are now in a very active phase of attempting to conduct offensive operations. We are advancing nowhere but, rather, defending, destroying the enemy’s infantry and equipment wherever it tries to advance.”

Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

Prisoner swap

In a reminder that, despite the hostilities, Russia maintains lines of communication with the West, the United States said Russia had freed US basketball player Brittney Griner in return for the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The White House said the prisoner swap would not change its commitment to the people of Ukraine.

Separately, a US citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute left Russia late on Thursday.