Russia sentences Briton who fought for Ukraine to 13 years in prison camp

The defendant named by the office of Russia's Prosecutor General as Hayden Davies, a 30-year-old British citizen convicted of being a paid mercenary fighting for Ukraine against the Russian army amid the military conflict, attends a court hearing in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine, in this still image from video released December 18, 2025. Russian Prosecutor General's Office/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Dec 18 - A British man who fought for Ukraine against the Russian army has been sentenced to 13 years in a maximum security prison camp after being convicted of being a ‍paid ​mercenary, Russian prosecutors said on Thursday.

The jailed Briton was named ‍as 30-year-old Hayden Davies by Russia's Prosecutor General which said he had been tried by a court in a ​part of ​Russian-controlled Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions which Moscow claimed as its own in 2022 in a move Kyiv and the West rejected an illegal land grab.

State prosecutors released a video ‍of Davies being questioned as he stood behind bars, dressed in a black coat and with a ​shaven head. He says in the video ⁠that he had travelled to Ukraine to join the International Legion which paid him $400-500 per month.

The International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine is a unit of the Ukrainian military made up of foreign volunteers.

Asked if he pleaded ​guilty to the charge against him, Davies says "yeah" and nods his head.

It was not clear whether Davies was speaking under ‌duress and there was no immediate comment ​from the British Foreign Office.

London in February said Davies was not a mercenary but a Prisoner of War entitled to protection under the Geneva Conventions. It also condemned what it called Moscow's exploitation of prisoners of war "for political and propaganda purposes."

Russian prosecutors said on Thursday that Davies had arrived in western Ukraine in August 2024, signed a contract to fight for the International Legion, undergone military training, and ‍then fought against the Russian army in Donetsk.

Davies had been captured by Russia in winter ​2024 carrying a U.S.-made assault rifle and ammunition, they said.

British media have reported that Davies once served in the ​British army and is married and originally from Southampton.

A Russian court jailed ‌another British man, James Scott Rhys Anderson, for 19 years in March after finding him guilty of fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk ‌region of western Russia. REUTERS