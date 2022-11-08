Russia again sends oil to China through Arctic Circle

MOSCOW – Russia sent its second-ever crude oil shipment east through the Arctic Circle towards China, a route that could one day give the country a faster way to buyers in Asia.

The Vasily Dinkov, a specialised ice-breaking tanker, is travelling along the Northern Sea Route after loading crude late last month from a storage tanker moored at Murmansk, vessel tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The ship is hauling a relatively tiny cargo.

It crossed Russia’s northern coast and passed through the Bering Strait, separating the country from Alaska, over the weekend.

It’s due to arrive at the Chinese port of Rizhao, in eastern Shandong province, on Nov 17.

The route includes a 5,310km voyage across the top of Russia and through some of the planet’s harshest sailing conditions where icebergs and freezing conditions are common.

The journey is the shortest passage between Europe and east Asia.

It takes half the time to reach China from Russia’s Baltic ports than the conventional route through the Suez Canal.

It’s unclear how significant the logistics tweak will prove for Russia – that will depend on how weather conditions develop.

Until now, the vast majority of the nation’s Arctic Sea production has been gathered on storage tankers at Murmansk from small shuttle tankers. It’s then re-loaded onto bigger vessels to deliver mostly to Europe.

That trade will essentially halt in the coming weeks because the European Union is banning most seaborne imports from Russia from Dec 5.

The Vasily Dinkov is a “very advanced” ship with a specialised ice-breaking hull, but there are only eight that are able to make such trips, according to Richard Matthews, head of research at E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers in London. As such, the route wouldn’t be particularly viable before summer at the earliest.

“It looks unlikely that any significant volumes could be shipped along this route until summer,” he said.

That the shipment is taking place is a reminder of how the world is getting warmer. World leaders are gathering in Egypt for the next two weeks to discuss ways to combat climate change.