Russia seeks to annex occupied Ukraine as invasion goals shift

KYIV (BLOOMBERG) - Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine's east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.

The Kremlin is installing occupation governments, ordering locals to use roubles for transactions and, according to three people involved in the efforts, planning hastily organised referendums in some areas to open the way for full annexation.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity given the risk of retribution discussing sensitive information. The Kremlin did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Though far short of President Vladimir Putin's original aims of ousting President Volodymyr Zelensky and installing a pro-Russian regime in most of Ukraine, the latest efforts pose a new obstacle for already-stalled peace talks, in which Kyiv has insisted Russia give up the ground it has taken since invading on Feb 24.

Mr Zelensky's military, backed by infusions of heavy weapons from the United States and its allies, plans a push to retake territory.

Kremlin officials, in public and private, are still confident their advance will pick up speed and Russian forces will at least conquer the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Moscow is also seeking to tighten its grip in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, parts of which it has seized.

That would leave about a fifth of Ukraine's territory and most of its coast under Russia's control - and create a land link to Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014.

In recent days, Russian officials have started talking down public expectations for a major battlefield breakthrough by May 9, the World War Two Victory Day holiday and military parade that have become a touchstone of the Kremlin's campaign to whip up public support for the invasion.

Still, in a sign of its ambitions for Donetsk and Luhansk, the Kremlin has turned responsibility for them over to its domestic politics division from the one that was responsible for neighbouring countries, according to people familiar with the situation.

Mr Sergei Kiriyenko, the deputy chief of staff responsible for domestic politics, visited the region late last month to lay out his plans with officials there. Russia's recognition of the breakaway republics in late February - including swathes of territory it does not control - paved the way for the invasion.

While a US official said on Monday (May 2) that votes on becoming part of Russia could be held in Donetsk and Luhansk as early as mid-May, people familiar with the planning in Moscow said they are likely to be put off until Russian forces extend control at least to the administrative boundaries of the regions. That could take weeks or months.

Formal annexation of those two territories would make them irrevocably part of Russia, in the Kremlin's view, permanently fracturing Ukraine as other occupied areas moved to secede.

In the interim, Moscow is replacing local officials loyal to the government in Kyiv, rerouting the occupied regions' Internet connections through Russian servers and censors and mandating the use of the rouble instead of Ukraine's hryvnia. Kyiv has accused Russia of stealing 400,000 tons of grain from the areas it controls.

"We'll absorb Ukraine region by region," Mr Konstantin Malofeev, a wealthy backer of Mr Putin who is helping fund the war effort including by sponsoring an army of volunteer soldiers, said in an interview.

He conceded that the scale of military aid to Kyiv from the US and its allies "has been far greater than anticipated". Together with determined Ukrainian resistance, that means a grinding war that "will drag on at a slow pace" for at least months to come, he said.