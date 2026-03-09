Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says units intercept 170 Ukrainian drones over four hours

March 8 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its air defence units had intercepted 170 drones over various parts of central and southern Russia over a four-hour period, including two drones headed for Moscow.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The ministry figures, higher than average, covered the period of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (1100-1500 GMT). The highest number - 73 - was recorded in Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, also reported two drones downed while heading for the capital, with emergency crews examining fragments at the point of impact. REUTERS

