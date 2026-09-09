Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed four in Novorossiysk

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MOSCOW, Sept 9 - Four people including a child were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk, the governor of Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on Wednesday.

He said another 29 people were wounded in the assault on Novorossiysk, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes and a major outlet for Russian oil, oil products and grain exports, among other commodities.

Novorossiysk mayor Andrei Kravchenko said earlier on Wednesday that drone debris fell on the premises of a number of businesses and close to an inhabited building.

There were fires after the attack, regional authorities added.

In Anapa, another town in the southern region of Krasnodar, three private homes and a kindergarten were damaged by drone debris, but no one was injured, Kondratyev said. REUTERS