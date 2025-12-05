Russia says Ukrainian attack caused fire at Azov Sea port of Temryuk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 5 - A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at Russia's Azov Sea port of Temryuk, the local emergencies centre said on Friday.

Temryuk handles liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil products and petrochemicals, as well as grain and other bulk food commodities.

"There was a fire... Special and emergency services are working on site," the emergencies centre said in a statement on Telegram.

Two industry sources told Reuters that the fire broke out at the Maktren-Nafta LPG transshipment terminal, which loads LPG from Russian and Kazakh producers for export.

In the first 10 months of 2025, the terminal handled about 220,000 tons of LPG, traders said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one over the Krasnodar region where Temryuk is located. REUTERS