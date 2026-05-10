Russia says Ukraine violates ceasefire by launching drones and artillery attacks, Ifax reports

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MOSCOW, May 10 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had violated a ceasefire by launching drones and artillery strikes against Russian troops, Interfax news agency reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has shot down 57 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding that Moscow was observing the ceasefire.

Russian troops had "responded in kind" to Ukraine's actions, it said, launching attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and mortars.

Earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of conducting drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports. REUTERS