Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says to review negotiating stance after attempted Ukraine strike on Putin home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the \"special military operation\" amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in Moscow, Russia, December 29, 2025. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

It was not clear if President Vladimir Putin was at his state home in the Novgorod region during an attempt by Ukraine to assault it with drones.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:
  • Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine attacked Vladimir Putin's Novgorod residence with 91 drones, all destroyed by Russian air defences on Dec 28-29.
  • Lavrov condemned the attack as "state terrorism," saying Russia has selected targets for retaliation and will review its negotiating position.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky called the accusation a lie, claiming Moscow is setting the stage to target government buildings in Kyiv.

AI generated

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec 29 Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, prompting Moscow to review its negotiating position.

Mr Lavrov said that on Dec 28 to 29, Ukraine attacked Mr Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones that were all destroyed by Russian air defences.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Mr Lavrov said, adding that the attack amounted to “state terrorism”.

He said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Mr Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal, and that, while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow’s position will be reviewed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

It was not immediately clear if Mr Putin was at his home at the time. REUTERS

More on this topic
Putin tells army to press on with campaign to take southern Ukrainian region
For Zelensky, just keeping Trump talking counts as a win
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.