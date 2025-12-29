Russia says to review negotiating stance after attempted Ukraine strike on Putin home

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It was not clear if President Vladimir Putin was at his state home in the Novgorod region during an attempt by Ukraine to assault it with drones.

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec 29 Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, prompting Moscow to review its negotiating position.

Mr Lavrov said that on Dec 28 to 29, Ukraine attacked Mr Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones that were all destroyed by Russian air defences.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” Mr Lavrov said, adding that the attack amounted to “state terrorism”.

He said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Mr Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal, and that, while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow’s position will be reviewed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

